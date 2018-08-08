Family Firm Inc. Invests $226,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (FNDA) Stock

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 31,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index has a fifty-two week low of $33.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20.

