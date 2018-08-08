Family Firm Inc. Has $5.96 Million Position in VANECK VECTORS/INVT GRADE FLTG RAT (FLTR)

Family Firm Inc. cut its holdings in VANECK VECTORS/INVT GRADE FLTG RAT (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. VANECK VECTORS/INVT GRADE FLTG RAT makes up about 2.2% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of VANECK VECTORS/INVT GRADE FLTG RAT worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VANECK VECTORS/INVT GRADE FLTG RAT by 69.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 129,208 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VANECK VECTORS/INVT GRADE FLTG RAT by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VANECK VECTORS/INVT GRADE FLTG RAT in the second quarter worth about $4,031,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VANECK VECTORS/INVT GRADE FLTG RAT by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VANECK VECTORS/INVT GRADE FLTG RAT by 691.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 106,468 shares during the period.

FLTR stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. VANECK VECTORS/INVT GRADE FLTG RAT has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $25.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0611 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from VANECK VECTORS/INVT GRADE FLTG RAT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st.

