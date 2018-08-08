Family Firm Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets (EMF)

Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. owned about 0.51% of Templeton Emerging Markets worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 13,214 shares during the period. 23.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMF opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. Templeton Emerging Markets has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

