Family Firm Inc. Acquires 4,780 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (IEV)

Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Family Firm Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Europe ETF worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEV. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 2,332.5% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $50.81.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

