Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 24,802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 95,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 193,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 505,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $89,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 137,128 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $23,254,166.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 10,600 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.83, for a total transaction of $1,959,198.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,410,798.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,681,698 shares of company stock worth $3,021,038,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “$210.91” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. MED started coverage on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.04 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.05.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $185.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $149.02 and a 1 year high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

