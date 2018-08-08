Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Holdings Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock comprises approximately 1.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $11,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,170,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,793,297,000 after buying an additional 5,107,163 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 1,559.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,990,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $477,822,000 after buying an additional 2,810,076 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the first quarter worth $368,396,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $399,886,000 after buying an additional 1,525,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,524,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $798,419,000 after buying an additional 1,175,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook Inc. Common Stock alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Argus increased their price objective on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Wedbush set a $260.00 price objective on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $205.00 price objective on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.46.

Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock opened at $183.81 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $149.02 and a 1-year high of $218.62. The stock has a market cap of $516.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David B. Fischer sold 18,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $3,363,684.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,726,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.83, for a total transaction of $1,959,198.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,410,798.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,004,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,679,769. Company insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.