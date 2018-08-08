EZCORP (EZPW) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EZCORP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of EZCORP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ EZPW traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $11.40. 10,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,034. The company has a market cap of $601.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $199.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.24 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. equities analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in EZCORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in EZCORP by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

