Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,822,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,459,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,508,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,642,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,965 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,832,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,778,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,450 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,085,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,349,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,412 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,887,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,500 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.98.

Exxon Mobil opened at $81.27 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.34). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $73.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

