Extreme Networks (EXTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 43.61% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Extreme Networks updated its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.07 EPS.

Extreme Networks traded down $2.87, hitting $6.09, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 15,618,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,134. The stock has a market cap of $970.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. BidaskClub raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other news, Director John C. Shoemaker bought 20,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,920 shares in the company, valued at $528,528. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy bought 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $431,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,500. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

