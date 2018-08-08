Extreme Networks (EXTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 43.61% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Extreme Networks updated its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.07 EPS.
Extreme Networks traded down $2.87, hitting $6.09, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 15,618,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,134. The stock has a market cap of $970.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. BidaskClub raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
