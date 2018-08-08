Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 7.36%.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $500,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,669.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $175,732.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,130.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

