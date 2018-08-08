Expanse Tops One Day Trading Volume of $48,163.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00009222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $48,163.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00011016 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012339 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001645 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 19,495,278 coins and its circulating supply is 10,495,278 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, YoBit, Cryptopia, Upbit, BiteBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

