Exelon (EXC) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Exelon (NYSE:EXC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the energy giant’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.48% from the company’s previous close.

EXC has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NYSE EXC opened at $42.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Exelon has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.20.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 401.6% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 836.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 2,718.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 154,178 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 148,707 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

