Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $342.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. 45,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,261. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $25.36.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

