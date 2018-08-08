Evonik Industries AG (EVK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €34.70 ($40.35).

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. equinet set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

EVK stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, reaching €32.21 ($37.45). 526,272 shares of the stock traded hands. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

