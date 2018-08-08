Everi (EVRI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $118.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.17 million.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.18 million, a P/E ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.29. Everi has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $8.99.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Everi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

In other news, insider Michael D. Rumbolz sold 42,500 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $341,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,441.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

