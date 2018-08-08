EventChain Trading Down 16.3% This Week (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, EventChain has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EventChain token can now be bought for about $0.0757 or 0.00001163 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. EventChain has a market cap of $2.36 million and $2,370.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015387 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010220 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00358907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00191099 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000178 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013327 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000694 BTC.

EventChain Token Profile

EventChain was first traded on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

