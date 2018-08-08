Evensky & Katz LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf accounts for 0.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 204,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 3.4% in the second quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 3.6% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,035,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,199,000 after buying an additional 35,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 4.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter.

Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf opened at $35.53 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $35.46.

