Evensky & Katz LLC Buys Shares of 4,661 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,352,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192,832 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,478,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,702 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,659.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 52.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,065,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,212 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,751,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,754 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

