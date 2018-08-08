E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Stake Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,273 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.20% of E*TRADE Financial worth $32,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,722,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,577 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,217,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,948,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,960,000 after acquiring an additional 836,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,434,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $20,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETFC shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $3.70 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.81.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial opened at $61.06 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

Featured Article: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.