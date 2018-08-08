ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (SMHD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SMHD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1659 per share on Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN opened at $18.71 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $21.47.

