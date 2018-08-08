ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 20th

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1198 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN traded down $0.07, hitting $15.55, on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,014. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

