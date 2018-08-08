Etherparty Hits Market Capitalization of $7.92 Million (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and approximately $309,595.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded 46.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io and ACX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015962 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000388 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00345305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00194429 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000172 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.93 or 0.08234892 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty launched on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,740,353 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, ACX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

