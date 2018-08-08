Essex Property Trust (ESS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Essex Property have underperformed its industry in the past three months. However, the trend in current-year funds from operations (FFO) per share estimate revisions indicates a favorable outlook for the company. Recently, the company reported second-quarter 2018 core FFO per share of $3.14, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.10. Results reflect growth in same-property net operating income (NOI) and high occupancy level. The company also raised its guidance for full-year 2018. With a strong property base in the West Coast market and solid balance sheet, the company is likely to leverage on favorable demographic trends, household formation, recovering economy and job market growth in its markets. However, apartment deliveries are expected to remain elevated in a number of its markets in the near term and aggressive rental concessions and moderate pricing power amid high supply remain concerns. Also, rate hike adds to its woes.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.11.

Shares of ESS opened at $243.31 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $214.03 and a 12 month high of $270.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $348.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider John F. Burkart sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.19, for a total transaction of $607,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising more than 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

