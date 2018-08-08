Essendant (ESND) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.09

News headlines about Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Essendant earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 47.4722417681615 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESND shares. Sidoti upgraded Essendant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Essendant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Essendant from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Essendant opened at $15.91 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Essendant has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.11 million, a PE ratio of 88.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Essendant had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

Essendant Company Profile

Essendant Inc operates as a distributor of workplace items in the United States and internationally. It offers janitorial and sanitation supplies, breakroom items, foodservice consumables, safety and security items, and paper and packaging supplies. The company also provides technology products, such as computer accessories, imaging supplies, and data storage products; and computer hardware, including printers and other peripherals.

