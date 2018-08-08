Esquire Financial (ESQ) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Esquire Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of Esquire Financial opened at $25.53 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Esquire Financial has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $188.01 million, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 152,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 97.9% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 89.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 275.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

