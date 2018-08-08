Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Whiting Petroleum Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report released on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76.

WLL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. KLR Group increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $48.41 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 58.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Whiting Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

