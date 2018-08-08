Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Arbutus Biopharma Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report released on Monday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst M. Kumar now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABUS. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $532.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.86 and a quick ratio of 16.86.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 515.00% and a negative return on equity of 72.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 886.3% in the 1st quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 1,485,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 1,334,653 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,897,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 7,615.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 741,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 241,963 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 44,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Sofia sold 10,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,543,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,347,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Sofia sold 20,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,543,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,655,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $433,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi).

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.