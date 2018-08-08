Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Halcon Resources Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (HK)

Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Halcon Resources in a report released on Friday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Halcon Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

HK has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halcon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Halcon Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Halcon Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Halcon Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Halcon Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Halcon Resources opened at $3.91 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Halcon Resources has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. Halcon Resources had a net margin of 135.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Halcon Resources in the first quarter worth $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Halcon Resources in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Halcon Resources in the first quarter worth $148,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Halcon Resources in the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Halcon Resources in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halcon Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

