Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for EOG Resources Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a report released on Monday, August 6th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $146.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.91.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $124.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,546 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 133.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.4% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,573 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald F. Textor sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.88, for a total value of $229,048.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,532,157.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total value of $158,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,801,167.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,497 shares of company stock valued at $14,590,499 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.07%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

