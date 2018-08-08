Equinix Inc (EQIX) Position Lessened by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,934 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $108,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of Equinix opened at $447.90 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $370.79 and a 52-week high of $495.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.75, for a total value of $785,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,306,152.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Yau Tat Lee sold 5,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.69, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,271.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,426. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 target price on shares of Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $526.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.00.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.