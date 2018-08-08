equinet Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) a €210.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €210.00 ($244.19) target price by equities research analysts at equinet in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €218.00 ($253.49) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €209.00 ($243.02) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €205.91 ($239.43).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

