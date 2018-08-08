EQT Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Position Increased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in EQT Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in EQT Midstream Partners were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 7.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,285,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $489,073,000 after purchasing an additional 567,332 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,871,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,100,000 after purchasing an additional 269,221 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 10.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,433,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,662,000 after purchasing an additional 338,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 45.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,954,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,347,000 after purchasing an additional 614,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,643,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,034,000 after purchasing an additional 81,733 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bryson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $55,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,247.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut EQT Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EQT Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised EQT Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EQT Midstream Partners from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on EQT Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

EQT Midstream Partners opened at $52.81 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.96. EQT Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $77.97.

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $269.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. EQT Midstream Partners had a net margin of 63.76% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. analysts forecast that EQT Midstream Partners LP will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. This is a boost from EQT Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. EQT Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.01%.

EQT Midstream Partners Profile

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owned approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

