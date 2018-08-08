Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $434,000 in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Computer Programs & Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 131.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 70.0% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 57.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, insider John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 3,478 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $110,843.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,689 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 2,900 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $91,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,470.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,870 shares of company stock worth $374,717 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $371.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.62% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs & Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

