Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Port Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

Shares of ANGO opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.05 million, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $23.95.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.02 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities.

