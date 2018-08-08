Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 164.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SU. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The firm has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.51%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.