Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,370 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 285.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide opened at $22.29 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.44.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.09). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRO. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kronos Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics.

