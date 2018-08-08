EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Stake Lessened by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of EPAM Systems worth $70,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $127.97 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $137.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $445.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.57, for a total value of $251,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,497.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $404,913.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,172.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,752 shares of company stock worth $2,964,021 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

