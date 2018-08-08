EPAM Systems (EPAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “EPAM reported mixed second-quarter results. The reduction in guidance for fiscal 2018 makes us skeptical. Strengthening of the U.S. dollar is an overhang on EPAM System’s top-line growth in Europe. Moreover, its prospects are currently prone to a massive geopolitical risk due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine as majority of the company’s delivery centers are located in Central and Eastern Europe. Additionally, EPAM’s market share and revenue dependence on client relationships, and the number of contracts it secures remain concerns. Competition from strong players like Accenture and Infosys poses threat. However, acquisitions have been a key driving factor which has enabled it entering new markets, diversify and broaden product portfolio. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Shares of EPAM Systems opened at $131.22 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $137.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $445.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Jason Harman sold 11,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $1,477,300.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $404,913.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,172.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,752 shares of company stock worth $2,964,021. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $198,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $207,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

