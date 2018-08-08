Envestnet (ENV) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $202-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.34 million.Envestnet also updated its FY18 guidance to $1.85-1.89 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.81. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $62.95.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $201.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.52 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 2.48%. research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Sandler O’Neill restated a hold rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Envestnet from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Envestnet to $56.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other Envestnet news, Director Gayle A. Crowell sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $159,462.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,096 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provides research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

