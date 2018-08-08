Entertainment One Ltd (ETO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Entertainment One Ltd (LON:ETO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 395.75 ($5.12).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Entertainment One from GBX 423 ($5.48) to GBX 546 ($7.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Entertainment One in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Numis Securities raised shares of Entertainment One to an “add” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 215 ($2.78) to GBX 340 ($4.40) in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entertainment One in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

ETO stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 355 ($4.60). 528,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,232. Entertainment One has a 52 week low of GBX 210.50 ($2.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 334.40 ($4.33).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Entertainment One’s previous dividend of $1.30.

In other news, insider Robert McFarlane purchased 14,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £41,107.36 ($53,213.41).

Entertainment One

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

