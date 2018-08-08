Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (EPE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “EP Energy Corporation is involved in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas. The company’s assets consist of the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Wolfcamp Shale in Permian Basin in West Texas, the Altamont field in the Uinta Basin in Utah and the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana. EP Energy Corporation is based in Houston, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price objective on Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, KLR Group downgraded Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.61.

EPE opened at $1.94 on Monday. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 3.78.

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $286.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.76 million. research analysts forecast that Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Investment Fund Vii L. P sold 416,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $1,223,198.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,404,301 shares of company stock worth $15,920,680 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 203,147 shares during the period. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 66.5% during the first quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 1,472,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 588,381 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 150.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 30.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 43,217 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73,026 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

