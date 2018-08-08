Entercom Communications (ETM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Entercom Communications traded up $1.40, reaching $8.35, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,282,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.93. Entercom Communications has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Noble Financial downgraded Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entercom Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Entercom Communications from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Entercom Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

In other Entercom Communications news, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 370,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $2,882,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,538,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,568,319.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 302,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $2,477,982.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,728,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,879,780 over the last ninety days. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

