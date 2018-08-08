EnPro Industries (NPO) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut EnPro Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on EnPro Industries from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.33.

NPO stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.71. 4,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,483. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $63.73 and a 52-week high of $94.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.37). EnPro Industries had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $393.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. EnPro Industries’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,929,000 after purchasing an additional 117,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,523,000 after acquiring an additional 92,048 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 68.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after acquiring an additional 210,067 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 17.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 461,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,680,000 after acquiring an additional 67,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 294,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts.

