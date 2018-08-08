Energy Transfer Partners’ (ETP) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on Energy Transfer Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on Energy Transfer Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.55.

Shares of Energy Transfer Partners opened at $24.07 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Energy Transfer Partners has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Energy Transfer Partners had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. analysts predict that Energy Transfer Partners will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. Energy Transfer Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 14.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 32.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 101,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 72.6% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 9,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Partners Company Profile

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.

