Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (ETE) Holdings Reduced by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETE. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 1,391.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,694,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245,435 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 29.2% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 17,384,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,896 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 120.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,294,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,988 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 395.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,499,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 5.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,990,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $454,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,199 shares during the last quarter. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit opened at $18.97 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.90.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.83%.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines.

