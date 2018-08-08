Energen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (EGN)

Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,258 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,294% compared to the average daily volume of 96 put options.

Energen opened at $74.09 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Energen has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 98.79 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, insider Carl C. Icahn acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.65 per share, for a total transaction of $44,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn acquired 225,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $14,377,472.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,373,150 shares of company stock valued at $168,910,068 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Energen in the first quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Energen by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Energen in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Energen in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on EGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Energen in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Energen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energen from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

About Energen

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

