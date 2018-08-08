Enel Chile (ENIC) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.22

News articles about Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enel Chile earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.1816349530557 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENIC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Enel Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Shares of ENIC opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. Enel Chile has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $6.57.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

