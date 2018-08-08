Endeavour Mining Corp (EDV) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, August 2nd. Clarus Securities analyst N. Sangmuah now anticipates that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.21.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th.

EDV opened at C$22.47 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$20.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.86.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$303.75 million during the quarter. Endeavour Mining had a negative net margin of 19.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.08%.

In other news, insider Jeremy Langford bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.49 per share, with a total value of C$187,920.00.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. The company owns interests in the Agbaou mine located in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire; Tabakoto mine situated in southwestern Mali; Karma mine located in Burkina Faso covering an area of 856 square kilometers; Ity Carbon-In-Leach project situated in Côte d'Ivoire; Houndé project located in Burkina Faso covering an area of 1,075 square kilometers; and Kalana project covering an area of 387 square kilometers situated in Mali.

