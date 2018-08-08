Encana (ECA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Encana’s shares have comfortably outperformed the Zacks Canadian E&P industry over the past year (up +46% vs. +17.5%). This price performance is backed by an excellent earnings surprise history, with the Canadian energy behemoth having surpassed expectations in three of the trailing four quarters. The company's consistently strong numbers could be attributed to production growth from its core assets and higher liquids prices. Encana’s successful cost reduction initiatives are expected to further buoy the results and grow cash flow. Of late, Encana has successfully repositioned its asset base and transitioned to the more profitable crude. Combined with its focus on efficiency, we see this as a big positive for the company going forward. As such we believe Encana is an attractive pick now.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ECA. ValuEngine upgraded Encana from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. TD Securities set a $17.00 target price on Encana and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Encana from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Encana in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Encana in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Encana presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.98.

NYSE ECA opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. Encana has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $14.31.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 1.49%. sell-side analysts expect that Encana will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Encana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Encana by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Encana by 14.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 48,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Encana by 274.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Encana by 37.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 26,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Encana by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

