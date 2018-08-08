Enbridge Income Fund (ENF) Given New C$32.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Enbridge Income Fund (TSE:ENF) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$32.50 in a report issued on Tuesday. National Bank Financial currently has a tender rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Enbridge Income Fund from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge Income Fund from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge Income Fund has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.31.

TSE ENF opened at C$32.93 on Tuesday. Enbridge Income Fund has a one year low of C$26.36 and a one year high of C$33.28.

Enbridge Income Fund (TSE:ENF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.07. Enbridge Income Fund had a net margin of 100.00% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of C$112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$109.26 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.1883 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%.

Enbridge Income Fund Company Profile

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc, through its investment in Enbridge Income Fund, holds energy infrastructure assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the 2,306-kilometre Canadian Mainline, the Regional Oil Sands System, and Southern Lights Pipeline, as well as other crude oil gathering pipelines and storage facilities in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec; and crude oil storage terminals and caverns in Hardisty, Alberta.

